https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/22/scene-today-at-texas-mexico-border-doesnt-match-up-with-dhs-statement-about-tight-restrictions/

Yesterday the Department of Homeland Security, citing Covid-19 concerns, tweeted a statement about enforcing travel restrictions at the northern and southern borders:

This must be considered “essential travel”:

Travel at designated areas is restricted but apparently crossings at non-designated areas are fine and dandy.

This administration does have its priorities.

https://twitter.com/TrumpJew2/status/1418238799252004869

If that’s not an open border policy then nothing is.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...