https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/22/scene-today-at-texas-mexico-border-doesnt-match-up-with-dhs-statement-about-tight-restrictions/

Yesterday the Department of Homeland Security, citing Covid-19 concerns, tweeted a statement about enforcing travel restrictions at the northern and southern borders:

To decrease the spread of COVID-19, including the Delta variant, the United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through August 21, while ensuring the continued flow of essential trade and travel. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 21, 2021

DHS is in constant contact with Canadian and Mexican counterparts to identify the conditions under which restrictions may be eased safely and sustainably. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 21, 2021

This must be considered “essential travel”:

NEW: More groups of migrants being walked through the border gate to a waiting Border Patrol van here in Del Rio this morning. This is one of several groups we’ve seen come through today. Our drone team in RGV says 300+ have already crossed in La Joya, TX as of 9am. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/QilYPqRCmO — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 22, 2021

Travel at designated areas is restricted but apparently crossings at non-designated areas are fine and dandy.

But we are telling people from Cuba not to come. Unbelievable. — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) July 22, 2021

This administration does have its priorities.

Remember videos like this when the communists tell you they’re worried about COVID. https://t.co/1w6qL94BVx — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 22, 2021

Biden is destroying any pretense that we still have a border. https://t.co/25TQwMn6VH — Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) July 22, 2021

I don’t want to hear about vaccines and COVID stats until this stops. https://t.co/WwtzyxKjh3 — JenGenX (@nowisnotthen) July 22, 2021

https://twitter.com/TrumpJew2/status/1418238799252004869

What’s the definition of an open border policy? Because I feel like this is an open border policy. https://t.co/JhP9cLj0LG — American Viking (@Gone_Viking1000) July 22, 2021

If that’s not an open border policy then nothing is.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

