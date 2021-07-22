https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/single-military-aged-males-haiti-senegal-walk-border-gate-del-rio-video/

Joe Biden’s border crisis is getting worse by the day.

Several groups of illegal aliens were walked through the border gate in Del Rio, Texas AGAIN on Thursday.

By 9 am local time, more than 300 illegal aliens already crossed over the border into the US.

VIDEO:

A large group of single, military-aged males from Haiti and Senegal walked through the border gate in Del Rio, Texas on Thursday.

“It’s non stop” Bill Melugin said from the border on Thursday.

VIDEO:

Fox reporter Bill Melugin explains what the Biden Admin is doing to hide the truth about the number of illegal aliens flooding the border.

VIDEO:

Americans are being threatened with new Covid restrictions as illegal aliens cross the border and get flown all over the country by our own military.

