July 22, 2021

MILAN (Reuters) – Shareholders representing 16% of Generali are ready to ask the insurer’s chief executive not to present a 2022-2024 business plan, thus challenging its leadership, daily La Repubblica reported on Thursday.

Generali’s CEO Philippe Donnet is due to present the company’s new business plan in December.

Italian businessmen Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and Leonardo Del Vecchio, together with Edizione, the holding company of the powerful Benetton family and banking foundation Fondazione CRT, are preparing to ask Donnet not to submit his business plan, the paper said.

Caltagirone and the Benetton family declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Stefano Bernabei)

