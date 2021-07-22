George Soros has provided financial support to an organization backing the defund the police movement as violent crimes surge across the country.

The billionaire, who regularly backs Democratic congressional candidates and attorneys general, donated $1 million to the Color Of Change PAC, which calls itself the nation’s largest online racial justice organization, according to records filed with the Federal Election Commission and obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

The sum was Soros’s largest political donation of the 2021 election cycle and supported the PAC’s efforts to slash police budgets.

“The killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and so many more at the hands of police violence have left us all outraged, but our movement is stronger than ever,” the racial justice organization said in a petition calling for action against police departments.

FORECAST: 1.8M ILLEGAL MIGRANTS UNDER BIDEN, ‘WORST EVER YEAR’

“Now it’s up to us to hold them [the Minneapolis Police] accountable, push for further systemic changes, and not lose the momentum needed to change the institution of policing forever,” it continued.

“We know that policing doesn’t keep us safe, communities do. Policing doesn’t lead to thriving communities, investment does,” the petition also said. “We must begin to envision the society that functions for ALL of us and we must begin by divesting from and dismantling the systems that unjustly harm Black people.”

Soros’s donation is the latest in a string of financial contributions toward groups or candidates that advocate for defunding the police or that are soft on crime.

The billionaire donated $2 million for the campaign of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon, who is facing a recall effort after he announced radical criminal reform changes.

The effort included “an end to cash bail, a ban on prosecutors seeking enhanced prison sentences, and showing leniency to many low-level offenders.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Democratic megadonor has also funded other local prosecutor races across the country, helping Kim Gardner in Missouri, who released 34 of 36 individuals arrested during the summer riots in her city last year; District Attorney Larry Krasner in Philadelphia, who fired 31 prosecutors from his office and ordered police groups to lower prosecutions dramatically and shorten probation and parole periods; Kim Foxx in Chicago, who ended felony prosecutions for a number of crimes and deferred prison sentences; and Rachael Rollins in Massachusetts, who ran on a platform of decriminalizing an array of offenses.