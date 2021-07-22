https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/22/speaker-nancy-pelosi-again-calls-herself-a-devout-catholic-while-arguing-for-taxpayer-funded-abortions/

This is nothing new from Speaker Nancy Pelosi; she’s always bringing up how she’s the mother of five (breaking her own House rule against using gendered language), and how she’s a devout Catholic. And the media always eats it up. Remember how she claimed she prayed for President Trump daily?

What point does she think she’s making bringing up her Catholicism every time she argues for abortion?

.@SpeakerPelosi: “As a devout Catholic and mother of 5 in 6 years, I feel that God blessed my husband and me with our beautiful family” but taxpayer funded abortion “is an issue of fairness and justice for poor women in our country.” pic.twitter.com/o6BbeuCKmJ — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 22, 2021

Pelosi Says ‘As A Devout Catholic’ Having Five Kids Was Great For Her, But ‘Poor Women’ Need Taxpayer-Funded Abortionshttps://t.co/aNOg2WrM3E — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 22, 2021

Disgusting — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) July 22, 2021

America has a very libertarian view on religion, in most of the world you wouldn’t start with the devout Catholicism and end with support for subsidized abortions. https://t.co/A0t2U4OXtg — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 22, 2021

She’s saying the quiet part out loud: “Poor babies are worth less than rich babies.” — 🇻🇦bad trad🇻🇦 (@24681012Tj) July 22, 2021

Or she could pay for them since she’s been beating the stock market trading on insider information.. — B Freeze (@b_freeze23) July 22, 2021

Good point.

This is dark — Benjamin (@BenHoller) July 22, 2021

She’s very confused as to what the word “devout” means. — JCF (@jcfris1) July 22, 2021

As a devout Catholic I find this disturbing. — Dom (@DomCatholic) July 22, 2021

One of these days she’s just going to burst out in flames — Sam I am (@S4m_sp) July 22, 2021

Just terrible — RTH (@REDT85) July 22, 2021

hey Nancy, what about my devout beliefs? Why don’t they matter? — 𝚁𝚘𝚜𝚎 🖤 (@reylostrawberry) July 22, 2021

People want to have an abortion pay for it out of your pocket or invest various types of birth control. And I don’t want abortion clinic being funded by taxpayers money — Nubius (@NubiusAdultStar) July 22, 2021

if i had a year off purgatory for every time she’s called herself a devout catholic — Mairead Elordi (McArdle) (@JohnsonHildy) July 22, 2021

Ugh. Repulsive. 🤢 — Amanda Andrews (@AmandaAndrews04) July 22, 2021

“Devout” — Biz Marky (@waynekerrphelge) July 22, 2021

She’s doing the Lord’s work, I guess. — David Brown (@dbrown197) July 22, 2021

Why do Catholic bishops let these politicians constantly play the “I’m a devout Catholic” card? — Vehmic Juryman (@VehmicJ) July 22, 2021

You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means. Which word? All of them pic.twitter.com/bOubJQ1TVg — John & Jane Skjult (@JSkjult) July 22, 2021

Sorry. Devout Catholics don’t support taxpayer funding to keep the poors from breeding. — CubaLibre (@FederalistJC) July 22, 2021

What do her family or religious views have to do with human rights? — Q is a douche (@speedmeed) July 22, 2021

She’s just confirming that she just as wicked as she always was. 🤷🏻‍♀️ Nothing new here. 😒 — Jocelyn Waulk Gorman (@ReformedMami) July 22, 2021

What she said is disgusting in a few different ways. — Mike Jet (@IrishMike_076) July 22, 2021

You can’t call yourself a “devout Catholic” if you don’t believe in what Catholicism stands for. It’s just meaningless words at that point. — Bryan Stoneking (@BryanStoneking) July 22, 2021

Speaker Pelosi, why should poor woman have to murder their child while you are allowed to be blessed with children? Children are always a blessing, no matter your economic status. — Scott Kohnen (@scott_kohnen) July 22, 2021

How can someone say this with a straight face? — Chris Lathrop (@smaw_lathrop) July 22, 2021

Poor women don’t have to have their abortions subsidized by people who don’t believe in abortions. Open clinics that are privately funded to do so and put your money where your beliefs are. Forcing those who don’t believe in abortions to pay for it isn’t the answer. — TeaClips (@clips_tea) July 22, 2021

We checked Planned Parenthood’s site; they say an abortion costs anywhere between $0 and $1,500. We’d guess those late-term abortions take a lot more work.

Being a baby machine does not make you a Catholic or a person walking in faith. She clearly is neither. — Bryan Hughes (@BryanHu21660054) July 22, 2021

