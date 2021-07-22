https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/22/speaker-nancy-pelosi-again-calls-herself-a-devout-catholic-while-arguing-for-taxpayer-funded-abortions/

This is nothing new from Speaker Nancy Pelosi; she’s always bringing up how she’s the mother of five (breaking her own House rule against using gendered language), and how she’s a devout Catholic. And the media always eats it up. Remember how she claimed she prayed for President Trump daily?

What point does she think she’s making bringing up her Catholicism every time she argues for abortion?

Good point.

We checked Planned Parenthood’s site; they say an abortion costs anywhere between $0 and $1,500. We’d guess those late-term abortions take a lot more work.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...