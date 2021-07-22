https://www.theblaze.com/news/nfl-players-vaccine-rule-react

The National Football League released its new protocols for vaccinations for the upcoming season and some players responded with shock and anger.

Arizona Cardinals superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins implied that he would consider retiring rather than take the vaccine.

“Never thought I would say this, but being put in a position to hurt my team because I don’t want to partake in the vaccine is making me question my future in the NFL,” he said in a tweet that was later deleted.

The NFL said Thursday that if a football game could not be played because of a coronavirus outbreak among unvaccinated players, the offending team would have to forfeit the game. Players would also lose their salary check for the game.

The new rule places much greater pressure on players to get vaccinated in order to avoid being blamed for a possible loss for their team. Some players were not happy about it.

“Vaccine I can’t do it…….,” said Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette.

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon appeared to blame the players union for the new rule.

“The NFLPA F****ing sucks,” he tweeted.

Others like cornerback Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams defended unvaccinated players.

“I know 2 people right now who got the vaccine but are covid positive,” tweeted Ramsey. “I’m just saying. I wouldn’t look at a teammate as bad if he don’t get the vax.”

Others, like defensive end Jerry Hughes of the Buffalo Bills criticized players who refused to be vaccinated.

“Sooo the top scientists in the entire world got together to figure out how to combat Covid-19. And when they came up with a vaccine, you question them. They are trying to save lives and you have doubt,” Hughes tweeted.

During the 2020-21 NFL season, numerous games were postponed over the coronavirus outbreaks and possible exposures, leading to confusing rescheduling to keep the season on track.

