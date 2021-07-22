https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/22/straight-up-character-assassination-sen-sheldon-whitehouse-has-posted-a-video-insisting-the-brett-kavanaugh-investigation-is-not-over/

As Twitchy reported earlier Thursday, Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse lifted his head out of Brett Kavanaugh’s high school yearbook long enough to look at a report suggesting that the FBI failed to fully investigate sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh, who’d already been vetted by the FBI. Word on the street is there were around 4,500 “tips” sent into the FBI and they didn’t follow up on all of them.

Whitehouse, who is still on a mission to destroy Kavanaugh, has already found the time to put together a video and post it to Twitter:

We remember that too; the alleged rape on a boat in Rhode Island in 1985. That was the same accuser who recanted their story a day later.

Yeah, remember how they hammered on the doors of the Supreme Court to keep him from being sworn in?

Won’t stop, can’t stop.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...