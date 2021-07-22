https://www.theblaze.com/shows/stu-does-america/stu-burguiere-slams-aoc-s-ridiculous-take-on-capitalism

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) lashed out at a former press secretary earlier this week after being called out for “using capitalism to promote socialism.”

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer called out AOC for “using capitalism to promote socialism.”

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez responded in a tweet that said “…transactions aren’t capitalism.”

In this clip, Stu Burguiere discussed the Twitter spat in a segment called, “How is Alexandria a Victim Today?”

Stu said that AOC is charging more than the product cost and she’s taking the excess and donating it to her causes, noting that she is using the method that capitalists implement to turn a profit.

“She thinks she can manage your money better than you,” Stu said. All socialists think they can manage other people’s money better, he added.

