Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch today filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a pro-abortion challenge to a 2018 pro-life Mississippi law.

“We thank Attorney General Fitch for standing strong for the right to life and for the right of duly-elected state legislators to protect the most vulnerable among us,” said Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life (NRLC).

The National Right to Life Committee, the nation’s largest and oldest pro-life group, will also be filing a joint amicus brief with Louisiana Right to Life, NRLC’s Louisiana affiliate.

Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization concerns the state’s “Gestational Age Act” which bans abortions after 15 weeks. In May 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court granted a writ of certiorari and this fall will address the question of whether a state has a compelling interest in protecting the right to life prior to viability.

The question before the High Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is whether all prohibitions on abortions performed pre-viability are unconstitutional.

“Today, we know more about the life of a child in the womb than we did fifty years ago when Roe v. Wade and its companion ruling […]