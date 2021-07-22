https://beckernews.com/texas-democrat-gets-hammered-after-apology-about-superspreader-trip-to-washington-d-c-40433/

A Texas Democrat is attempting to spin their ‘superspreader’ trip to Washington D.C. as a ‘teachable moment’ for Americans to wear masks in perpetuity — even if they are vaccinated.

Rep. Donna Howard gave the mealty-mouthed ‘apology’ on Twitter.

“Irony not lost on me,” Howard wrote. “In regard to our flight, TSA exempts private, non-commercial flights from the mask requirement.”

“[The Texas legislature] had been meeting at the Capitol [without] masks for several months, & we continued that practice as we had all been fully vaccinated,” the thread continued.

“Unfortunately, the spike in infections from the delta variant became apparent immediately after our flight,” she tried to explain. “Had we known at the time, we would have worn masks.”

“Austin is contemplating moving back to requiring masks for those who are fully vaccinated & asking those who are not vaccinated to avoid any gatherings,” she went on. “It’s important that we pay attention to the ever-evolving nature of this virus and follow the recommendations of scientists. The key message is that vaccinations work and prevent serious illness. Everyone should get vaccinated.”

It’s threads like these that make many Americans want the six Texas Democrats to produce the documents that prove they have COVID and this is not just a convenient excuse to avoid having to go back to Texas, like one state representative already has.

The Texas Democratic rep. got lit up on Twitter.

Your flight was July 13th. The spike started in early June. pic.twitter.com/2vqW1MCdS2 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 22, 2021

This is a lie. It says explicitly in the CDC language on this that mask mandates apply to private non-commercial flights identically to non-private flights. — Phil Posting His W’s Online (@philllosoraptor) July 22, 2021

“Hypocrisy not lost on me” is a better way to put it. — Jon Miltimore (@miltimore79) July 22, 2021

“Our trip was solely for personal, non-commercial use.” -group of politicians who left their jobs solely for the purpose of thwarting business, then met with and infected other politicians.” — Razor (@hale_razor) July 22, 2021

How about bus rides, you muppet? Super-spreaders! pic.twitter.com/IqdcYea5Me — Fuzzy Dunlop (@FuzzyDunlop235) July 22, 2021

Furthermore, the evidence that masks would even prove that COVID would have been stopped with masks is virtually non-existent to the point of absurdity at this point. The State of Texas removed the mask mandates and returned the public events to full capacity in March, and the state has not seen any substantive differences in hospitalizations and mortality rates than any other southern state in the United States.

