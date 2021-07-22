https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/eric-clapton-i-will-not-play-any-venue-that-requires-fans-to-be-vaccinated/

‘I will not play any venue that requires fans to be Vaccinated’

Eric Clapton had a very bad Vaccine reaction…

Clapton was spurred to comment after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that starting in September concert halls and stadiums would require fans to provide proof of being vaccinated against the coronavirus before being allowed to attend events.

“Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021 I feel honour bound to make an announcement of my own: I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show,” Clapton said according to an Instgram post by Italian architect and film producer Robin Monotti.

