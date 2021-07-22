https://noqreport.com/2021/07/22/the-antifa-fbi-coalition/

Over two dozen people were killed during the Antifa and BLM protests in 2020. It is routinely reported that ” five people died as a result” of the Jan. 6 disturbance. This is a totally accurate statement, however, it is still misleading. Only one of the deceased died as a result of violence. She was actually murdered by a government official. Relating these deaths allows the media to routinely describe Jan. 6 as a ” deadly insurrection ” as opposed to the ” mostly peaceful ” protests by Antifa and BLM. Prior to Jan. 6, Trump supporters had held dozens of mass rallies without burning cities or murdering people. This was a major embarrassment for the Deep State. Media coverage of the Jan. 6 event has been largely successful in minimizing that embarrassment. This was a major Deep State coup and the planning and execution of this “insurrection” reveals a disturbing relationship between the government and radical groups. The FBI did not only fail to adequately prevent the disturbance, they appear to have actively facilitated it. The FBI and radical leftists are branches of the Deep State.

