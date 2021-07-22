https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/22/the-emperor-has-no-clothes-don-lemon-was-everyones-favorite-part-of-joe-bidens-train-wreck-of-a-town-hall-for-all-the-wrong-reasons/

Full disclosure, this editor couldn’t stand to watch more than a few minutes of Biden’s CNN Town Hall. Beyond the fact that we knew he’d just lie his a-double-s off, his performance (and that’s what it was, folks) was a DISASTER.

Just an unmitigated dumpster of cringe.

And Don Lemon had to pretend everything was not only AOK, but going well.

Watch Don’s face …

You’re straight up.

Alrighty then.

What in the bloody Hell was this?!

THIS guy got more votes than anyone else in history? REALLY?

Doesn’t seem real, does it?

And yet here we are.

C’mon man!

You can tell Don is thinking, ‘Holy crap, what do I do here … ‘ but he’ll never admit it.

Which only makes this funnier.

***

