Were FBI agents investigating an existing plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, or were they more like movie producers conducting a casting call for dupes to play roles in their twisted screenplay?

One of the six federal defendants says in a new court filing that the whole plot, which has eery connections to the January 6 Capitol riot, was the FBI’s idea and that defendant Brandon Caserta was entrapped. He demands to see the text records between a man paid $54,000 to oversee most of the plot and the FBI agents who ran him.

A few text messages that were apparently “inadvertently disclosed” to defense counsel appear in the motion showing a degree of FBI stagecraft that hadn’t been disclosed before.

Attorneys for other defendants are considering asking for the same materials.

Revolver News first reported the hinky connection between those FBI agents running this alleged Michigan kidnap case and their connection to the January 6 Capitol riot. In fact, it was the same FBI agent who oversaw both.

Coincidence?

Now BuzzFeed News, the outfit that published the phony Hillary Clinton, FBI, and DOJ Russia! Russia! Russia! dossier – starring the pee tape! – is beginning to have some questions about this case and the FBI’s role in it … as if the Russia hoax wasn’t a clue.

Buzzfeed reported on the motion filed by the attorney for Brandon Caserta which contains text messages which may reveal that something is rotten at the FBI and DOJ with this kidnap plot, such as the FBI having a “hand in nearly every aspect of the alleged plot.”

[The motion by the attorney for defendant Brandon Caserta] maintains that this evidence shows many of those who were charged not only expressed anti-government sentiments, but also took concrete steps toward the goal of kidnapping or killing law enforcement officers and elected officials. An examination of the case by BuzzFeed News also reveals that some of those informants, acting under the direction of the FBI, played a far larger role than has previously been reported. Working in secret, they did more than just passively observe and report on the actions of the suspects. Instead, they had a hand in nearly every aspect of the alleged plot, starting with its inception. The extent of their involvement raises questions as to whether there would have even been a conspiracy without them. [emphasis added]

The text messages are eye-openers, to say the least.

They’re between Confidential Human Source 2 (CHS 2), who was hired to snitch from the beginning to the end of the investigation and allegedly was “the central figure” in the plot, and one of his FBI handlers. CHS 2 was “involved in almost every” plot point in the drama. In addition to getting paid $54,000 and given a computer, phone, and other devices, the FBI’s point man was promised a spot in the witness protection program after the big bust.

Caserta’s attorney, Michael D. Hills, claims the records inadvertently revealed so far show how the informant and FBI agent discussed ways to ensnare people into the pre-planned, FBI-directed conspiracy.

Buzzfeed distilled the messages.

“[FBI agent/handler] Impola and CHS-2 coordinate[d] to get as many people into this overt act as possible. S.A. Impola indicates “Are we on Saturday or Sunday? And I default to getting as many other guys as possible, so whatever works to maximize attendance.”… “That would be a good day”.

Or, as Caserta’s attorney translated the message, “In other words, if CHS-2 could induce or persuade (whatever works) as many people as possible to commit a crime, or an act in furtherance of the crime, i.e. the recon, the F.B.I.’s conspiracy theory gets better, the government could convict more people and that would be a good day.”

Caserta’s attorney also writes that the texts show the FBI sought “to actively bring Caserta into a recon to create an act in furtherance of a conspiracy, or create evidence of an agreement regarding a conspiracy” and that “the government relied upon [it] for key parts of the conspiracy for which the group was indicted.”

The phone records belonging to Agent Impola, one of the agents handling the informant, were “accidentally” revealed in papers released to the defendant. Now the defense wants the rest of them fearing there is much more to story of bringing Caserta into the plot.

The defense attorney alleges that the FBI sources and agents were architects of the plot, promised explosives, and provided other material support, such as hotel rooms, to those coaxed into the plot while the rest were just big talkers who exercised their free speech rights. Defendants claim this is a political witch-hunt.

The case is turning into a hot mess.

The lead agent in the case is in now criminal trouble for attacking his wife after a “swingers party.”

BREAKING: Lead FBI agent in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping case bloodied wife during fight after swinger party, court records allege https://t.co/YURiEMqyDf — Robert Snell (@robertsnellnews) July 21, 2021

And Buzzfeed reports that one of the lead prosecutors handling the case is under investigation for withholding evidence from the defense in a murder and arson case in 2000.

At least 12 and maybe more confidential human sources and informants took part in the investigation that includes 13 state and federal defendants.

Entrapment defenses seldom are successful, but we’ll await with the highest degree of interest what this additional discovery reveals – if we ever get to see it.

Bring on the transparency.

