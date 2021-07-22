https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/thieves-casually-stroll-tj-maxx-socal-giant-bag-stolen-merchandise-video/

Los Angeles – Thieves were caught on video casually walking out of a TJ Maxx in Granada Hills on Monday in a brazen robbery.

The shoplifters calmly walked out of the retail store with a giant bag and armfuls of stolen merchandize in broad daylight.

The two unidentified robbers walked to their car and drove off.

The LAPD said the thieves “refused to pay.”

“That looks great,” a bystander who took the video said as the robbers walked out of the store.

VIDEO:

Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva blasted Prop 47 and Marxist DAs who refuse to prosecute thefts.

“In the past, pre Prop-47 and pre these progressive DA’s like George Gascón, they’d at least bother to run out, now they don’t even bother to run out. They just causally stroll out with all the time in the world knowing that as long as they keep the tally under $950 it’s perfectly OK,” Villanueva said.

Thanks to the Marxist DAs and Prop 47, shoplifters can virtually ‘legally’ take $949 worth of merchandise from a store and at most get charged with a misdemeanor (if that).

