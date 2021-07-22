https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/22/this-is-nonsensical-biden-administration-reportedly-now-debating-whether-or-not-to-urge-more-masking/

And just like that, the government telling us to wear masks indoor despite one’s vaccination status is back on the table:

NEW: Top White House aides and Biden administration officials are debating whether they should urge vaccinated Americans to wear masks in more settings as the delta variant causes spikes in coronavirus infections W/ @AnnieLinskey, @ddiamond + @bylenasun

https://t.co/BjwB19aC3E — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) July 22, 2021

Enough already! “This is nonsensical”:

Talk about a failing messaging policy. This is nonsensical. https://t.co/cIlEog7GBP — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 22, 2021

At this point, “[p]ushing for large-scale masking for the vaccinated actually disincentivizes getting the vaccine”:

The argument for masking was to protect others, since nobody had the opportunity to get vaccinated. That argument no longer exists. Pushing for large-scale masking for the vaccinated actually disincentivizes getting the vaccine. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 22, 2021

So vaccinated people need to wear masks to protect the unvaccinated people who refuse to get vaccinated? How about, “NO!”:

Vaccinated people are being asked to mask for the sake of unvaccinated people, who at this point are only unvaccinated because they’re making the active ongoing choice to not get vaxxed. This is politicians trying to pad their covid stats to look like they’re doing *something* https://t.co/LAuS4qSU2w — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 22, 2021

And just to tell you how this might go nationally, cities in Southern California are rebelling against the new mask mandate:

Southern California cities rebel against new mask mandate, hinting at delta variant drama to come https://t.co/biW0zjArBl — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) July 22, 2021

But, alas, they’re going to try, aren’t they? New Orleans just put in place a new mask advisory, whatever that means:

JUST IN: @mayorcantrell calls for an indoor mask ADVISORY @wdsu — Christina Watkins (@CWatkinsWDSU) July 21, 2021

Also of note, why aren’t they calling for N95 masks? If people are worried about getting it, THEY can take precautions:

1. I personally am wearing masks only when I am specifically requested to (like on a plane). 2. If you are going to wear a mask, at this point…why are you wearing anything other than N95? If you think the risk is legitimate, then why limit it to questionable cloth masks? — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 22, 2021

Unfortunately, however, it looks like the CDC is going to push for masks in school this fall:

JUST IN: The CDC will “probably” urge everyone under age 12 to wear masks in school, Biden said in a CNN town hall.https://t.co/PYTcbCXBzE — Axios (@axios) July 22, 2021

Stay tuned:

“The CDC is going to say that what we should do is, everyone under the age of 12 should probably be wearing a mask in school,” President Biden said Wednesday during a CNN town hall. https://t.co/bsbmZpyOZQ — The Hill (@thehill) July 22, 2021

***

