Oh, Donna, this was just embarrassing.

Seriously, if anyone knows about playing political games it’s one of the Texas Democrats who bailed on their responsibilities.

She had to know this was absolutely hypocritical, right?

“W/ classes starting next month it’s time to stop political games. Families deserve clear guidance & policies to keep students, teachers & staff safe. Most students haven’t received vaccine, masks must play a critical role. Abbott should lift ban & let school set rules.” #txlege https://t.co/AXlQzRMfjQ — Donna Howard (@DonnaHowardTX) July 21, 2021

Yeah … this didn’t go well.

If you want the schools to set the rules, then privatize education entirely. Dismantle public education. Or were you lying when you said that? — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) July 22, 2021

Do you think having thousands of unvaccinated people pouring through our border helps?? — Carolewithane (@Carolewithane13) July 22, 2021

Fail. — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) July 22, 2021

Short, sweet, to the point.

Donna Howard on the Twitter machine again pic.twitter.com/rzpKAN61IV — Ginger Lady the Terrible (@GingerLady6) July 22, 2021

Almost as bad as Gene Wu.

Almost.

Didn’t you get a paycheck while you were off planning political games in DC? — Carolyn L. Dean – author (@CarolynDeanBks) July 22, 2021

Like you and your clown crew on the private jets? Parents can mask all day long and don’t need more misinformation from the State. @texasdemocrats #FailingTexansAgain — TXCobrak (@TXCobrak) July 22, 2021

Sure looks like it.

Stop playing political games, Donna.

***

