I Can’t Breathe

A rookie cop in Aurora, Illinois, was attacked by three people in a car he pulled over for running a stop sign. One of the suspects choked the officer until he lost the “ability to breathe.” The suspects were arrested in June and recently arraigned on upgraded charges of attempted first-degree murder. Somehow they all are now out on bond. Good thing they weren’t carrying a Trump flag.

Illinois trio charged with beating, strangling police officer over traffic stop. Aurora Police chief said she will not allow city to become place ‘where criminals feel emboldened’

Perps Paul Sherrod, Jennifer Taylor Sheba Taylor have each been charged https://t.co/PbL1GAfJGH — Blue Lives Matter (@RetiredNYCPD) June 25, 2021

Attempted Murder, First Degree

Paul Sherrod, 28, Jennifer Taylor, 24, and Sheba Taylor, 26, were each initially charged with aggravated battery, resisting or obstructing a police officer causing injury, and aggravated assault of a peace officer. Then the attorney general’s office watched the dashcam videos.

“Because of the strangulation and because of the research that we know about how quickly it is for somebody to lose their life as a result of somebody preventing them from being able to breathe, we believe that the proper charge was attempted first-degree murder,” stated Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser.

Bravo! But why are they out on bond? Attempting to kill a cop isn’t enough to keep someone in jail? I know of about 100 Trump supporters in solitary confinement, many of whom never laid a finger on a police officer.

“Our Aurora police officers are entrusted with keeping our community safe from harm. I am at a loss of words when an officer is physically attacked from something that would have been a simple traffic ticket,” Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman stated in June when the attack took place. “We will not allow our city to become a place where criminals feel emboldened, and lawlessness ensues.”

What Does It Take to Be Jailed?

The dashcam footage shows the aggressive suspects exit the car despite being told to remain inside. The male threatens to knock the cop out as the officer attempts to arrest one of the women (for obstruction) for exiting the car. He then runs off and the officer pursues him. The two female suspects then chase the cop. Most of the chase isn’t viewable on the dashcam video, but you can hear the audio.

As other officers arrive, we see on their dashcam video that the officer is on the ground with one of the female suspects sitting on his head and the other female suspect choking him. According to the Aurora Police Department, he was also kicked and beaten. For all his ghetto bravado, the male suspect ran away and actually called 911. The genius actually threatened to kill the cop on the 911 call.

Chief Ziman will retire in August after 30 years working the Aurora Police Department. She will be replaced by Deputy Chief Keith Cross. Her retirement has noting to do with the attack.

Is Stupid Contagious?

Perhaps someone in Aurora’s court system is taking notes about the actions of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, who not only let Jussie Smollett skate after his fake hate crime hoax, but is turning a blind eye to crimes committed by people of a certain hue. Foxx ran for reelection, and won, on the promise to “fight every single day to continue the important work of reforming justice and making a fairer, safer system for Cook County.”

