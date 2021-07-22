https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/trump-ally-tom-barrack-secures-250-million-bond-leave-jail?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Thomas Barrack, a friend and ally to former President Donald Trump, reached an agreement Friday with prosecutors to be released from jail on a $250 million bond, after being arrested for allegedly violating foreign lobbying laws.

A federal magistrate made the order to allow Barrack to leave jail on the bond, which is secured by at least $5 million in cash and the requirement he wear a GPS bracelet to monitor his location, according to CNN.

Barrack is set to appear in court Monday for his arraignment. The bail comes after he was arrested Tuesday on charges of violating foreign lobbying laws, obstructing justice and making false statements.

Barrack, who was chairman of Trump’s inaugural committee, was arrested and charged with illegal foreign lobbying on behalf of the United Arab Emirates, purportedly to advance the UAE’s interests with the Trump administration.

