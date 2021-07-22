https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/07/22/trump-explains-why-he-hasnt-not-announced-2024-decision-yet-n1464030

During an interview with Michael Savage earlier this week, Donald Trump explained why he hasn’t announced whether or not he’s running for president in 2024.

According to Trump, “antiquated” and “ridiculous” campaign finance laws are to blame.

“I can’t really because of campaign finance rules, regulations, very complicated, very stiff, and frankly very antiquated if you want to know the truth. It’s ridiculous,” Trump explained, though he said he’ll be talking about his political plans soon. “I will be talking about it and I think that people will be very happy.”

Earlier this month, he told Fox News’s Sean Hannity that he’s made up his mind.

“Let me ask you this: without giving the answer—what the answer is… have you made up your mind?” Hannity asked.

“Yes,” Trump replied, and the audience applauded.

The audience clearly believed that Trump’s response meant he has decided to run again, though we can’t be totally sure. But by citing campaign finance laws as the reason for being mum on his plans, Trump is suggesting that he will run. He’s also hinted strongly at it during various public events, though he’s also said that helping Republicans win back Congress in 2022 is his priority.

Trump is well-positioned to run again in 2024. Joe Biden insists he’ll be running again, which is good news for Trump. Biden was handed the most secure southern border in history and created a huge crisis. Illegal border crossings plummeted during the Trump administration—an undeniable result of Trump’s zero-tolerance policy for illegal immigrants. The border wall also proved to be successful in blocking illegal crossings. However, under Biden, illegal border crossings have skyrocketed to six times what the Obama administration deemed crisis-level, as immigrants began flooding here after the election, believing Biden would deliver on amnesty. Biden has also fallen way behind on vaccination goals, thanks largely to his disastrous pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The economy is also struggling despite Joe Biden being handled the perfect scenario for economic growth. In short, Joe Biden’s presidency has been a dumpster fire.

Trump, should he run, would have an easy time getting the nomination. Various polls have shown he remains popular in the party and is the top choice for the nomination in 2024.

Related: If Trump Runs and Wins in 2024, Who Would Serve in His Administration?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

