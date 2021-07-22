http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/zfZfQmf7U4w/

Two men were shot and wounded Thursday night at 14th and Riggs Street in Washington, DC.

CBS News noted the gunshots rang out in an area “known for restaurants and bars.”

WUSA9 reports that one of the victims was shot in the arm and the other victim was shot in the chest.

A law enforcement source told WUSA9 the shooting “appeared to be targeted and not random.” Police are seeking a shooting suspect described as “a black man wearing a lime green and yellow hooded sweater.”

This is the second high-profile shooting in Washington, DC, in less than a week. The first occurred on June 17 when shots were fired near Nationals’ Park and three people were wounded.

Washington, DC, has extremely stringent gun controls, including many which Democrats want to install at the federal level and apply to the whole country.

Giffords Law Center reports D.C. has universal background checks, gun registration requirements, microstamping, a ban on the sale or possession of ammunition magazines holding more than ten rounds, a ban on possessing “assault weapons,” and strict regulations on the sale and possession of ammunition, among other gun controls.

