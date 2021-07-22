http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/GcssBo-5aDY/maga-biggest-porn-star-brandi-082351801.html

Ethan Miller/Getty

Brandi Love is the most famous MAGA porn star on the planet. The adult-industry veteran boasts 831.5K followers on Twitter, has starred in hundreds of XXX films, penned the book Getting Wild Sex from Your Conservative Woman, and is a columnist for The Federalist. She enthusiastically supports Donald Trump and loathes antifa, BLM, and the Squad.

And yet, on Saturday, she was banned from a conservative political conference just for being a porn star.

Love, 48, had attended a number of panels during Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida, when she discovered that her VIP badge had been revoked, and she was no longer allowed to attend the event. “As a matter of policy, TPUSA does not allow adult entertainers, influencers, or brands to participate in its events designed for minors,” TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet said in a statement.

Former TPUSA communications director Candace Owens, a prominent far-right performance artist, also took aim at Love on her political podcast Candace. “This was great. I mean, this is exactly right. This is a conference for minors. I have a bigger question: What was she doing there?” asked Owens on her show, adding, “Anything that is antithetical to family values is not conservative.” (Is inspiring the neo-Nazi Christchurch mosque shooter “antithetical to family values?” You be the judge.)

Of course, both Kolvet and Owens’ claims that the Student Action Summit was an event “designed for minors” is irrelevant (its website says it’s “primarily intended for student’s [sic] between the age of 15 and 26,” and that adults are welcome to attend). Love wasn’t performing at the event, merely attending. By that logic, Brandi Love shouldn’t be allowed to shop in a Toys “R” Us because of her chosen profession, which is absurd. Also, it’s more than a bit hypocritical for TPUSA and Owens to praise Donald Trump—who has appeared in multiple softcore porn films, conducted at least one affair with a porn star in Stormy Daniels, and has been accused of sexual misconduct by another (Jessica Drake)—while shaming Love.

I reached out to Love—who I have interviewed in the past—about the whole strange ordeal, including how she feels about TPUSA and its co-founder Charlie Kirk (the other co-founder, Bill Montgomery, died of COVID last year after the organization openly mocked mask-wearing), Candace Owens’ attacks, and more.

Can you talk me through why you wanted to attend the TPUSA event and how the day went before you were ejected?

As a conservative, the past couple of years have been a dystopian nightmare for me. Riots, lockdowns, mask mandates, election integrity issues, suspended liberties, etc. As an American, regardless of political affiliation, it’s been equally horrific. COVID, human isolation, family tragedies and more. We were told about the TPUSA conference by a known political consultant who has worked on everything from Republican presidential campaigns to local school board elections. I have a young adult in college and have seen firsthand what goes on. The TPUSA mission seemed positive and solid. Charlie Kirk reminded me of a young Tucker Carlson or Ben Shapiro. Well-spoken, sharp mind, and an unusual ability to not only recall stats and information but to also pivot on a dime from topic to topic. The speaker list included people I admired, followed, and listened to regularly.

And it was right down the road from us in Tampa, Florida. I couldn’t wait to go and soak up some positivity from people I believed were just like me. My husband and I arrived at our hotel on Saturday. We checked in and went over to the conference center to get registered. We received our lanyards and then walked through the exhibit hall to see what was going on in there. I’ve never been to a political conference like this and had no idea what to expect inside. It was like any other conference, with companies discussing their goods and services. We stopped at the Second Amendment booth and had a great time chatting with the guys manning it. Occasionally, someone would come up and ask to take a selfie. That’s just part of being who I am. These were not kids. They were young adults who ran TPUSA chapters at the universities and their fathers… and sometimes their moms.

I also snapped a couple of photos of myself in front of the busses and Fox News banners. Not to promote me, not to sell a subscription to my OnlyFans, but to promote them. Like it or not, I have a huge college-age fan base that likely never heard of TPUSA. After spending maybe 40 minutes at the exhibit hall, my husband and I went back to the hotel to freshen up, change, and meet our friend and political consultant for dinner. Then we went back to the conference for the opening ceremony and speakers. We were seated in the adult VIP section and watched the opening ceremony as well as all the speakers, and then went back to the hotel for a drink at the bar. Unfortunately, the light show, loud music, etc. upset my husband’s post-concussive syndrome, so we called it a night and went up to our room. I jumped onto my social media accounts to see what was going on and saw a tweet from someone that said, “Sorry about what happened at TPUSA.” I had no idea what that meant. I kind of discarded it and logged into my email and that’s when I saw the email where they revoked my attendance. After that there were a series of stories, explanations, and flat-out lies as to why they cancelled me.

How did that make you feel? It seemed incredibly hypocritical for an organization that regularly decries “cancel culture” to eject someone for simply being an adult entertainer.

It was extremely hurtful and disappointing for five minutes, and then I was pissed off. It’s an egregious example of cancel culture. I literally had just sat through four to five speakers, including Charlie Kirk himself, rail against big tech and the left for their assault on free speech. I cheered them on in agreement. And then they banned me. It’s hard to make that up. If TPUSA wants to say they have the right to “have standards for” who can participate with their platform, fine. But they can’t then turn around and tell Facebook that they can’t “have standards for” who can participate on theirs.

Did you find out who was responsible for ejecting you?

I’m not really sure if there was one person who decided to cancel me or if it was a collection of people.

Can you talk about Candace Owens attacking you over your ejection and defending the decision? That also seems ridiculously hypocritical of her given that she has a “cancel culture” corner on her show.

I used to believe people like Candace Owens were fabulous… unfortunately I was wrong. Not only did she attack me, but Candace said Tomi Lahren should have been kicked out too since she endorsed Caitlyn Jenner. This weekend taught me a lot about people and politics. The Democrats have their fanatics to deal with such as antifa, BLM, and the Squad. The Republicans have theirs to deal with as well, such as this ultra-religious faction and white nationalists. You cannot govern a country as wonderfully diverse as the United States of America from the extremes of either side. It will always lead to the same dark place: Authoritarianism.

How have you generally found the online/conservative response to your ejection? It seems like there’s been quite a bit of ugly slut-shaming online.

The response has been wild. On the one hand, you have this group of well-organized religious zealots hurling everything from flat-out fabricated stories and lies to doxxing and slut-shaming. They even created a meme of me being beheaded at a guillotine. How loving and Christian! On the other hand, the public and private outpouring of support by prominent conservatives has been unreal. My phone has been ringing off the hook. Sometimes I’m shocked by who is on the other end. And let’s not gloss over the fact that those on the left who hate me for my support of Trump have piled on with the religious zealots and white nationalists. This has made for some strange bedfellows.

How has this whole ordeal made you feel about both TPUSA as an organization, and conservative attitudes toward adult entertainers?

I’m disgusted with TPUSA and those that have sided with hate, censorship, and the cancel culture. I’m as disgusted with them as I am with antifa, BLM, and the Squad. That said, not all conservatives have a negative attitude toward adult entertainers. There have been a number of prominent conservatives, like the Hodgetwins and Ben Domenech, Chicks on the Right, Tim Young, Matt Couch, etc. that came out in support of me. And those that maybe felt uneasy about doing it publicly called me on the phone. It’s been heartwarming. The truth is there are people and organizations on both sides that hate adult entertainment. Let’s not forget that Instagram, Facebook, and Tumblr all banned adult. They are not conservatives. The older I get, the less I understand the hatred of it.

Do you find it hypocritical for these conservatives to decry pornography when it’s been statistically proven that red states consume the most porn, and that the current leader of the conservative movement, Donald Trump, has had sexual relations with a number of porn stars—including Stormy Daniels?

The more research I read, the more couples I talk to, the less I understand anyone’s hatred of adult entertainment. I have a huge conservative fan base. In fact, if it were not for that incredible fan base, I may have been cancelled. The left wing of my own industry did everything possible to get me thrown out of adult. They were only successful with two companies. I have no idea who Donald Trump has or has not had sex with. And I have no idea what the rules are within the first family’s marriage. I do know that Trump is for free speech and against censorship. I also know he didn’t try to shut down adult entertainment despite the industry’s efforts to destroy him. The bottom line for me is simple: If you call yourself an American, err on the side of freedom. If you call yourself a Christian, err on the side of love.

