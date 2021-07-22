https://justthenews.com/government/diplomacy/us-delegation-leaves-haiti-amid-reports-gunshots-ex-presidents-funeral?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The United States delegation to Haiti has fled the country after reports of gunfire outside the funeral for the assassinated president on Friday.

“The presidential delegation is safe and accounted for in light of the reported shootings outside of the funeral,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, according to The Hill. “They are on their way back to the United States.”

The funeral for President Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated more than two weeks ago in a late-night raid on his home, has come amid heightened tensions, other reports of gunfire, and protests in the country.

The delegation was led by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield and included the U.S. Ambassador to Haiti, Michael Sison, special envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, and several members of Congress.

