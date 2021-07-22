https://www.toddstarnes.com/crime/video-thugs-walk-out-of-california-store-with-piles-of-merchandise/

This is what happens when Democrats pass legislation that promotes criminal behavior. These thugs walked out with piles of merchandise stolen from a California store. Elections have consequences. Vote for my friend Larry Elder, California!

Thanks to Prop 47 thefts under $950 will not be prosecuted, so cops will not bother showing up. Just a reminder that you get what you voted for, California! pic.twitter.com/jWUPdJzy0A — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) July 20, 2021

