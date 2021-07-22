https://www.oann.com/volkswagen-expects-china-ev-sales-to-soar-in-h2/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=volkswagen-expects-china-ev-sales-to-soar-in-h2

July 22, 2021

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Volkswagen expects sales of its ID series of electric vehicles in China — the world’s largest car market — to pick up significantly in the second half of the year, Chief Executive Herbert Diess said on Thursday.

By the end of the year, Volkswagen wants to sell between 80,000 and 100,000 of the series in China, Diess said, adding sales were expected to double to 6,000 in July from 3,000 in June.

In the first half, deliveries of battery electric vehicles (BEV) in China more than doubled to 18,285, but accounted for just 10.7% of global BEV deliveries.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Thomas Escritt)

