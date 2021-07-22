https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2021/07/22/was-biden-involved-youtube-removes-video-on-vaccine-parental-rights-n1463781

The Biden White House has bragged about working with Big Tech to silence misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, mentioning a “disinformation dozen” people. On Tuesday, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield expanded the misinformation alarm from the “disinformation dozen” to “conservative news outlets.” Meanwhile, YouTube had deleted a video that mentioned the COVID-19 vaccine — but focused on Washington, D.C.’s new legislation that threatens parental rights.

On Friday, Family Research Council (FRC) President Tony Perkins interviewed Mary Holland, president and general counsel of Children’s Health Defense. While Holland and her organization oppose many vaccines, she focused on the issue of parental rights in her interview with Perkins. On Monday, YouTube removed the video for “medical misinformation.” FRC appealed the decision that very day, and on Tuesday, YouTube rejected the appeal. Perkins had interviewed Holland on Washington Watch, a program broadcast on nearly 800 Christian radio stations as well as Christian TV.

“Big tech is teaming up with big government to crack down on speech that they dislike. I am deeply troubled by the cabal that is being formed between big tech and big government,” Perkins said in a statement on Thursday. “Big tech has shown itself hostile to conservative views, but now tech giants like YouTube are allowing social media to be weaponized by the Left to eliminate all counter views. This is indeed chilling.”

“While YouTube claims the interview with Mary Holland contained medical misinformation, there was no discussion whatsoever of medical advice,” Perkins argued. “The substance of the interview was focused on parental rights, consent, and notification. These days, apparently anything is a target if it remotely mentions a vaccine and doesn’t carry the registered trademark of the CDC. There are no open discussions allowed if Biden administration talking points are not followed.”

FRC published a transcript of the interview and shared the interview on Rumble, YouTube’s competitor. Perkins began the segment by announcing that the Parental Rights Foundation and Children’s Health Defense had filed a lawsuit against Washington, D.C., arguing that the D.C. Minor Consent for Vaccinations Amendment of 2020 is unconstitutional. The amendment allows minors between the ages of 11 and 18 to obtain vaccinations without parental knowledge or consent, if the health care provider believes the minor is capable of meeting the informed consent standard.

Holland described the law as “very dangerous,” arguing that “parents won’t know what vaccines their children get.” She warned about the “active concealment required by this law that the parents who filed a religious exemption will not know that their children got vaccines.”

Perkins emphasized the threat to parental rights. “This would appear to me, as you’ve described it, Mary, intentionally designed to deceive parents,” he said. He noted that “there have been some health complications for some” who got the COVID-19 vaccines and he added, “a parent doesn’t know and all of a sudden their child could be deathly ill and they don’t know why.”

Holland noted that there have been over 9,000 reported deaths and more than 400,000 reported injuries from vaccine complications. The Children’s Health Defense website cites the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Averse Events Reporting System (VAERS) for these numbers, which appear to include every recorded vaccine, not just COVID-19.

“The COVID shots, in particular, are very serious medical intervention. But every vaccine, like every drug, carries potential benefits and potential risks. That’s why parents have to play a role in these decisions,” Holland argued. “These are minors. It is inconceivable to me that an 11-year-old can adequately research and understand the potential benefits risks of a COVID shot. This is nonsense.”

In what may be her most controversial statement during the interview, Holland suggested that children might die as a result of the law.

“Your child could die from getting four COVID shots through a school,” she suggested. If the school asks the kid to get the shot and the child says, “Oh, yeah, give me the shot, sure, so our class can get the pizza party,” the parents would not know. “Then the mom or the dad take the kid to get to the COVID shot. We don’t know what that would do. It might be within a short period of time.”

Perkins then zeroed in on another pernicious aspect of the law: that the health provider would “bill the parents’ health insurer without them even knowing what the service provided was.”

Holland’s claim that kids might die from four vaccine shots may be hyperbolic, and she did not explicitly cite VAERS for the 9,000 number during the interview, but the segment clearly focused on parental rights, not fear mongering over the COVID-19 vaccine or spreading misinformation about it.

Furthermore, children are extremely unlikely to contract COVID-19 and they are even less likely to develop serious illness from the disease. It makes very little sense to push this particular vaccine on them, given their low susceptibility.

Recent news from the Biden White House makes YouTube’s action on this video seem rather fishy. FRC, in particular, has faced demonization from the Left. The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) put FRC on a “hate map” with the Ku Klux Klan. A deranged man used this map to target FRC, opening fire in the building and aiming to kill everyone there and place a Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich by his victims’ heads. The SPLC condemned the attack, but it kept FRC on that list under false pretenses.

Perkins did not shy away from connecting the dots to the White House.

“Americans need to wake up and realize that the Biden administration, like totalitarian governments in China, Russia and elsewhere are using COVID to restrict the fundamental freedoms of the citizens and it will not stop here,” the FRC president warned.

