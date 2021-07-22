https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-conservative-stuns-cnn-panel-with-fauci-criticism-mocks-media-fangirling

CNN anchor John Avlon was viably stunned and appalled when conservative commentator Mary Katharine Ham criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci for losing Americans’ trust and ripped the media for “fangirling” over the powerful bureaucrat, rather than ask him important tough questions.

After the liberal CNN panelists and coanchors roundly ridiculed Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) for questioning Fauci, Avlon turned his intention to Ham, asking her about the “conservative decision to demonize Anthony Fauci.”

“So what’s the game here? What is the purpose of this fixation on attacking Anthony Fauci?” Avlon asked, according to NewsBusters.

“Well, I don’t think it’s entirely a game,” Ham rebuffed Avlon. “I think it’s that Fauci is a very powerful public official who deserves and rarely gets tough questioning in almost any realm. He gets frankly a lot of fangirling and a lot of just sort of forum for his ideas and he doesn’t get a lot of pushback.”

“Senator Paul understood the assignment here,” she continued. “He’s asking about a tough subject that admittedly none of us are experts on, but I would like to know a lot more about. And despite his protestations, tough questions for Dr. Anthony Fauci are not attacks on science itself.”

Ham then blasted Fauci for his repeated “shadings” of the truth, which she said are why the American people don’t trust him. The conservative noted of Fauci’s flip-flopping on masks, seemingly to keep the supply of masks for hospital staffers. You might agree with the outcome, she said, but it built up distrust from the American people.

The CNN panelist then talked about the coronavirus lab leak theory, which Fauci has been dismissive toward:

“On the issue of this particular line of questioning which has to do with the lab leak theory, we also have to put in practice you may say it’s legitimate to ask him difficult questions but we don’t ever seem to get around it to. Okay? On this issue in particular that’s connected to the lab leak theory. The lab leak theory was credible last year. Reported on valiantly by [CNN analyst] Josh Rogin even when people say it was verboten and we shouldn’t talk ability. Rand Paul asked about it last year as well. This is the kind of thing that makes people distrust folks when we’re told we can’t talk about something that we have good reason to ask…”

As Ham ripped the media and criticized Fauci, Avlon looked visibly outraged.

Podcast host and political commentator Stephen L. Miller commented on the CNN anchor. “John [Avlon] looks completely incensed at the very suggestion that Fauci must answer questions for his role in NIH funding,” he posted to Twitter. “And this right here is the entire problem. He looks personally offended.”

Political analyst David Gregory, also on the panel, was outraged, too, deeming Ham’s criticism as “cable news silliness.”

WATCH:

.@mkhammer drops ABSOLUTE TRUTH BOMBS on CNN about Fauci. Just look at their faces! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5xxeIEuMOC — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 22, 2021

Related: Rand Paul: I’m Making ‘Criminal Referral’ To DOJ For Anthony Fauci Because ‘He Has Lied To Congress’

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

