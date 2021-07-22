https://hannity.com/media-room/watch-more-groups-of-migrants-escorted-across-the-border-by-federal-agents/
BORDER CHAOS: 500 Pounds of Mexican METH Discovered in ‘DISNEY’ Figurines
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.11.18
The Drug Enforcement Agency discovered over $2 million worth of smuggled Mexican methamphetamines hidden inside Disney character figurines Wednesday; calling the haul the biggest “meth bust” in the Atlanta region.
According to DEA officials, the drugs were hidden inside over 500 figurines meant to look like beloved Disney characters such as Winnie the Pooh and Tigger.
“DEA Atlanta Division Special Agent in Charge Robert Murphy says the meth originated in Mexico and was destined for Atlanta,” writes a local CBS affiliate. “He says another load containing legitimate ceramic figurines was intercepted and is believed to have been intended as a decoy.”
The discovery comes as President Trump pledges to crackdown on human trafficking and drug smuggling at the United States’ southern border; vowing last week to deploy the National Guard to help secure the region.
BORDER CHAOS: 55 Immigrants Discovered in a Single Tractor-Trailer in TEXAS
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.13.18
Nearly 60 individuals -including children- were discovered in San Antonio, Texas late Tuesday evening crammed into a single tractor-trailer; raising serious questions over how the immigrants were able to successfully cross the US-Mexico border.
According to MySanAntonio News, authorities from multiple federal and local agencies descended on the south Texas town Tuesday night after the trailer was discovered in a quiet residential neighborhood.
About 40 people suspected to be undocumented immigrants, being searched one by one and then loaded into SAPD van. It seems they came here in this semi trailer which is surrounded by investigators. We’re in an alley off of Broadway, near the San Antonio International Airport. pic.twitter.com/LwqhW2cG8r
— Deven Clarke (@DevenClarke) June 13, 2018
“KSAT-TV reports that authorities from several agencies were called to a North Side neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and found 55 people suspected of entering the country illegally in and around a tractor-trailer,” writes MySA.
“This truck was air-conditioned, thank God. This truck had water. So they were hydrated,” said San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood, adding that at least five immigrants were rushed to a nearby hospital.
