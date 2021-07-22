https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-rubio-says-his-office-will-help-black-lives-matter-move-to-cuba

During a town hall in Miami with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) announced that his office is willing to help Black Lives Matter move to Cuba.

Fox News anchor Sean Hannity — who was reporting in Miami about rising support for Cuban anti-communist protesters — asked Rubio to explain the movement to average Americans. During his response, Rubio took a shot at racial justice activists defending the Cuban regime: “My office will help the Black Lives Matter Foundation emigrate to Cuba.”

The remark caused DeSantis to break out in laughter.

Hannity lauded Rubio for openly placing pressure on the Biden administration to support the protesters. In response, Rubio noted that “there’s a segment of his voting base that actually thinks the regime is good.”

“Marxism is about power,” he explained. “It has nothing to do with prosperity — it’s about controlling people. A Marxist system wants to keep people poor, because poor people are easier to control.”

During the town hall, DeSantis challenged President Biden to adamantly endorse the Cuban protests: “While the people of Cuba are showing incredible courage, the Biden administration said the exact words that I believe are showing cowardice.”

“Step up and be on the side of freedom,” DeSantis advised Biden. “The internet access is something we have the capability of doing. We have companies in the U.S. that want to do it, but they need the ‘okay’ of the federal government. He has it within his authority to do that. He could make it happen.”

In an opinion piece published on Wednesday for The Daily Wire — adapted from his Tuesday morning interview on Morning Wire — Rubio emphasized the centrality of “Libertad” in the minds of the Cuban protesters:

The Cuban people want to live like Cubans live in Miami, and Tampa, and Orlando, and all over the United States and the world. They want to live free. They want to be able to pick their own leaders. They want to be able to work with their own hands and provide for their family. And they want to live in a country where thinking differently than the people who are in charge is not a crime — particularly when the people who are in charge are people who you cannot replace and have no role in putting there whatsoever.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

