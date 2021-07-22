http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/mUAtn801Zjw/White-House-officials-debate-masking-push-as-16330915.php
WASHINGTON – Top White House aides and Biden administration officials are debating whether they should urge vaccinated Americans to wear masks in more settings as the delta variant causes spikes in coronavirus infections across the country, according to six people familiar with the discussions.
The talks are in a preliminary phase and their result could be as simple as new messaging from top White House officials. But some of the talks include officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who are separately examining whether to update their masking guidance, according to a Biden administration aide and a federal health official.