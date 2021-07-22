https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/whitlock-maria-taylor-the-1965-moynihan-report-the-black-matriarchy-and-cersei-lannister-explain-espns-game-of-thrones

The sense of entitlement that caused 34-year-old broadcaster Maria Taylor to exit ESPN in a ridiculous and nasty contract dispute was built over the course of nearly 60 years.

Yesterday, Taylor and ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro jointly announced that her seven-year meteoric rise at the network had abruptly crashed and burned. Taylor and her representatives demanded a contract that rivaled 53-year-old ESPN employee Stephen A. Smith’s. Smith earns between $8 and $12 million. He’s worked at the company for the better part of two decades. For better or worse, he replaced Chris Berman as the face of the network. He has an audience and a following.

Taylor has an attitude, a striking appearance, and a willingness to do anything in pursuit of power and money. She reminds me of my favorite character from “Game of Thrones,” Cersei Lannister. I guess that would make Rachel Nichols Lady Margaery, a deceased rival of Cersei’s.

In a desperate, last-minute attempt to leverage ESPN to meet her contract demands, Taylor, with assistance from the New York Times, torched Nichols, NFL legend Drew Brees, broadcaster Dave Lamont, and all of King’s Landing. Taylor pretended that a year-old private comment by Nichols, a white female co-worker, was the final piece of proof exposing the vicious systemic oppression Taylor endured while ESPN management whisked her to the top of the industry.

For the last year, Taylor sipped wine, sang “We Shall Overcome,” and stood on the neck and shoulders of George Floyd in a cash grab. I might be insulting Cersei Lannister with the Maria Taylor comparison.

Maria Taylor’s entitlement is 60 years in the making. Let me explain how Taylor got here, how at the tender age of 34 she convinced herself a white woman’s private gossip made her worth $8 million a year.

This all started in the mid-1960s when the assistant secretary of labor, Daniel Patrick Moynihan, decided to research and write a study examining the plight of black Americans. His report was titled “The Negro Family: The Case for National Action.” It was published in 1965. The media referred to it as “The Moynihan Report.” Sparked by President Lyndon Johnson’s “war on poverty” initiative and the civil rights movement, the Moynihan Report was five chapters long and called for the government to take unprecedented action in support of the black family.

Moynihan wrote:

In this new period the expectations of the Negro Americans will go beyond civil rights. Being Americans, they will now expect that in the near future equal opportunities for them as a group will produce roughly equal results, as compared with other groups. This is not going to happen. Nor will it happen for generations to come unless a new and special effort is made.

Moynihan continued:

Measures that have worked in the past, or would work for most groups in the present, will not work here. A national effort is required that will give a unity of purpose to the many activities of the Federal government in this area, directed to a new kind of national goal: the establishment of a stable Negro family structure.

The Moynihan Report was a direct call for investment in the black man. In chapter four, the report specifically addressed the problem of a black matriarchal culture. The report stated: “A fundamental fact of Negro American family life is the often reversed roles of husband and wife…. Negro husbands have unusually low power.”

It’s easy to find the Moynihan Report online. Here’s a link to it. Read it all for yourself. It reads like prophecy.

President Johnson initially loved the Moynihan Report. In June 1965 at Howard University, he gave a speech, co-authored by Moynihan, based on the report. Two months later, the media demonized the Moynihan Report as racist, and Johnson disavowed it and scrapped it from the war on poverty and Great Society initiatives.

Let me crystalize what happened. The Moynihan Report called for investment in the black man and the restoration of the black family. Great Society programs focused on investment in women and couldn’t care less about traditional family structure.

The spoils of the civil rights movement went to women. The feminist movement overtook the civil rights movement. The black woman stuck her finger in the air, figured out the direction of the winds, and switched teams.

You may not like it, but that’s what happened.

Moynihan diagnosed a cancer destroying black America — the emasculation and marginalization of the black man. The left rejected his diagnosis, framed it as racist, offered the black woman 20 pieces of silver, and metastasized the cancer by doubling down on black matriarchy.

Maria Taylor is the byproduct of the black matriarchy, of 55 years of relentless investment in and celebration of the black woman and the exact opposite treatment of the black man and the black family. She’s been told for 55 years that she can do no wrong, that she is the proper leader of black culture, and that she doesn’t need a black man for anything beyond occasional casual sex.

The whole system has been rigged to create black Cersei Lannisters.

Fifty-five years ago, the Moynihan Report specifically addressed the widening educational and achievement gap between the black woman and black man. Those gaps are far wider today. But all focus is placed on elevating the black woman. There is no focus on elevating black men or black boys. You know what we get? George Floyd memorials. Ahmaud Arbery birthday parties. We get black criminals raised from the dead, resurrected as pagan gods.

And you wonder why I’m pissed half the time.

Every bit of the chaos, dysfunction, degeneracy, violence, and lack of achievement everyday black people are living with today was documented, predicted, and discussed in 1965. A clear game plan and solution were called for in 1965.

We let the media convince us that investing in the black man and black family was racist. You wonder why corporate media is obsessed with framing everything as racist. It works as a way of getting black people to make decisions against their best interest.

The left wants you to believe America is systemically racist, so that they can tear up the Constitution and rewrite it in a way that gives elites more power and control.

Maria Taylor’s left-wing collaborators will provide her a soft landing at NBC, where she will stand as a multimillion-dollar symbol of the rewards for serving the matriarchy, feminism, and the BLMLBTQIA+ Alphabet Mafia.

