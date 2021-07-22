https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/why-call-it-the-southern-border-if-there-is-no-border/
This group of Haitian men just walked through the border gate and turned themselves in to Border Patrol. We have seen hundreds of Haitians arriving here in Del Rio this week. The flow of migrants showing up is almost nonstop every day unless there’s a big storm. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/KmHcYccLul
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 21, 2021
Democrats have no interest in enforcing the law.