Remember back when a tweeter tipped us off to the Navy’s recommended reading list for sailors? Alongside titles like “Military Ethics: What Everyone Needs to Know” were moke-woke selections, such as Ibram X. Kendi’s “How to Be an Antiracist” and Michelle Alexander’s “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness.”

That’s the Navy; now let’s talk about Bailey’s Elementary School for the Arts and Sciences in the Fairfax County Public Schools. We first heard of Asra Q. Nomani, vice president of Parents Defending Education, when she called out Vanity Fair and its piece on “The Right-Wing Meltdown Over Critical Race Theory” for overlooking liberal parents of color who also oppose critical race theory in schools.

Here she’s put together a look at Bailey Elementary’s website — specifically, the social media accounts recommended under “Equity Resources for Teachers.” They include the Instagram account of Ibram X. Kendi as well as Woke Kindergarten, No White Saviors, and Ericka Hart, who describes herself in her bio as a “Racial/Social/Gender Justice Disruptor.”

After @dunedainRanger9 alerted us to @fcpsnews @baileyses promoting critical race theory, I clicked “social media accounts” in “equity resources for teachers” and cannot believe what an ELEMENTARY SCHOOL is promoting. One. click. away. from. kids. Watch. But you can’t unsee. pic.twitter.com/XSMlB2xeXp — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) July 22, 2021

Again, these are the Instagram accounts the school recommends for its elementary teachers. Check out the bios on these accounts. And is “Woke Kindergarten” really aimed at kindergarteners? Do they comprehend terms like “anatomy” and “gender fluid”?

And then there are the recommended resource guides for teachers: “Guide for Racial Justice & Abolitionist Social and Emotional Learning,” “A Racial Justice Guide to Thanksgiving for Teachers and Families,” and Politico’s “How to Fix Inequality,” featuring essays by Kendi and Cornel West.

Here’s the link to the website in her next tweet; we checked it out ourselves and it’s all sadly real.

Investigate yourself. And don’t believe the lies. @fcpsnews is promoting the teaching of critical race theory, critical gender studies and critical queer studies in an ELEMENTARY school. https://t.co/GGM4SOMsrc — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) July 22, 2021

