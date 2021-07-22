https://therightscoop.com/nfl-has-devised-a-new-strategy-to-bully-players-into-getting-covid-vaccine/

There are some football players who do not want to get the COVID vaccine, but now that decision will come with a potentially heavy price for their teammates:

NY POST – The NFL has laid out its strongest incentive yet for players to get the vaccine. According to a memo shared on Twitter by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the league has mandated that a game cannot be rescheduled due to a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players — and that team will be forced to forfeit, resulting “in a loss for playoff seeding.” The memo said the league intends to play all of its games within the scheduled 18-week period and a 19th week will not be added to the schedule under any circumstances — an idea that was floated in 2020 amid numerous outbreaks. Additionally, if a game is canceled and cannot be rescheduled, neither team’s players will be paid for the game. Vaccinated players who test positive can return to the team immediately after two negative tests, while unvaccinated players will be required to isolate for 10 days, according to the memo.

So what if there’s a COVID breakout among vaccinated players? Do the same rules apply? I seriously doubt it, because the goal here is clearly to try and force players to get the vaccine by putting immense pressure on their teams.





Colt Beasley, who plays for the Buffalo Bills, is one of the players who doesn’t want to get vaccinated:

I’ll get vaccinated and be an advocate for it if Pfizer puts a percentage of its earnings from the vaccine in my wife’s name. https://t.co/2tOr9jjDaM — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) July 20, 2021

The Buffalo Bills have great playoff potential, so you can bet the pressure for Beasley to get the vaccine will grow day by day until he ends up getting the jab.

