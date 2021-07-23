https://www.theblaze.com/news/tommy-dorfman-reintroduces-self-as-transgender

Actor Tommy Dorfman, most famous for starring in Netflix’s highly controversial “13 Reasons Why,” which centered on teen suicide, bullying, and more, came out as transgender in a new Time interview.

Dorfman, 29, was born biologically male and now identifies as female.

What are the details?

In the interview, Dorfman said she privately has been living as a woman over the past year and prefers “she” and “her” pronouns.

“I view today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a transition medically,” Dorfman told the outlet. “Coming out is always viewed as this grand reveal, but I was never not out. Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman.”

Dorfman explained that she took her time making a public announcement because she didn’t initially feel safe enough to talk about it but later opted to make a formal announcement when she medically transitioned.

“I recognize that transitioning is beautiful,” she added. “Why not let the world see what that looks like? So I kept, on Instagram, a diaristic time capsule instead — one that shows a body living in a more fluid space.”

Dorfman is keeping the name Tommy as a tribute to a late uncle.

“This is an evolution of Tommy,” Dorfman explained. “I’m becoming more Tommy.”

Dorfman added that she wants to begin taking on female roles as an entertainer.

“I’m thinking about how I can infuse my trans body into film and television,” she explained. “Lena Dunham gave me my first role as a girl last year — it was so exciting and validating. And personally, it’s wild to be a 29-year-old going through puberty again. Some days I feel like I’m 14.”

Dorfman isn’t just interested in exploring film as a woman — she says she wants to begin navigating the dating scene as a 29-year-old newly transitioned single.

“I was in a nine-year relationship in which I was thought of as a more male-bodied person, with a gay man. I love him so much, but we’ve been learning that as a trans woman, what I’m interested in is not necessarily reflected in a gay man,” she said. “So we’ve had incredible conversations to redefine our relationship as friends. Transitioning has been liberating and clarifying.”

What else?

Dorfman also recently shared an Instagram post in which she detailed a recent experience undergoing laser hair removal for her chest.

She captioned the photo, “[M]orning besties. woke up five min ago with bed head and a baby deer. also to clarify: i got laser hair removal on my chest and the technician was incompetent and zapped my tattoo, which causes it to peel off an get infected. so no, i am not intentionally removing it. hopefully it’ll heal soon and i can get it touched up. maybe avoid dr cellura at tribeca skin centre in new york if you’re thinking of getting laser hair removal. all of the other doctors there are fab though.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

