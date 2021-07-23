https://www.theblaze.com/news/18-year-old-twin-sisters-execution-streamed-instagram

The execution of 18-year-old Brazilian twin sisters Amália Alves and Amanda Alves was reportedly livestreamed on Instagram, according to reports.

A gunman fatally shot the Alves sisters in cold blood because they reportedly knew too much about a local drug trafficking network, reports say, though Brazilian authorities have yet to provide an official motive behind the murders.

What are the details?

On Monday, the Daily Mail reported that a gunman executed the two sisters — who both leave behind young children — while the two kneeled in the dirt on the side of a road in Ceará, Brazil, last week.

Partial video footage of the incident shows the two young women kneeling on the side of the road while holding up their hair before a suspect, identified as 17-year-old Mateus Abreu, reportedly shoots the sisters in the back of their heads.

Authorities arrested Abreu in connection with the incident. He was said to have livestreamed the killings on Instagram. It is unknown at the time of this reporting whether Abreu was involved in purported drug trafficking that cost the young women their lives.

According to the Sun, both girls’ lifeless bodies were discovered hours after the executions.

The outlet also reported that Brazilian newspaper, Diario do Noreste, noted that Abreu allegedly had an extensive arrest record over the last year for “unlawful possession of a gun, theft, and intentional bodily injury.”

The New York Post, citing local Brazilian news reports, reported that footage of the murders was viewed “thousands of times.”

Amália leaves behind a 6-month-old son while Amanda is survived by a 3-year-old daughter.

Content warning: disturbing imagery:

