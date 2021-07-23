http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/HI6iOq7c3JM/kanye-tagged-for-ridiculous-overpriced-snack-bar-at-non-listening-party-40-bucks-for-a-hot-dog
Kanye West‘s disastrous non listening party tonight featured a ridiculous over priced snack bar.
Forty bucks for a kosher hot dog? Sixty five bucks for an assorted snack basket? Fifty dollars for chicken tenders?
Did people actually spend this money for this crap food? Unbelievable. And very Trumpian, really! And in the end, no album was released.
It’s not even clear if there was a whole album ready for release. As you’ll see in my later items, Kanye did the exact same thing one year ago this week. He promised a “Donda” album, made a big PR splash, offered cover art and track lists, and nothing came of it. It may be some kind of seasonal bipolar disorder.
As for the snacks, what a fool believes…and yes there is a sucker born every minute…