It’s going to be another packed episode of Unfiltered With Dan Bongino this weekend, with Adam Carolla, Michael Anton, and Charlie Kirk joining. The show airs on Fox News at 10pm Eastern time.

Adam Carolla is a comedian and host of the wildly popular Adam Carolla Show. Michael Anton served as Deputy Assistant to the President for Strategic Communications under Trump, and penned the wildly influential essays “The Flight 93 Election” ahead of the 2016 presidential election and “The Coming Coup?” ahead of the 2020 election. Charlie Kirk founded Turning Point USA and currently serves as Executive Director of the organization.

The show continues to dominate in the ratings. Last week’s episode crushed the competition for the seventh consecutive week since launch. Unfiltered was the number one cable news show in its timeslot and rounded out the top three programs in total viewers on Saturday, delivering 1.5 million and 225,000 in the 25-54 demo. In fact, the show was the highest-rated show in cable news on Saturday in primetime with the 25-54 demo.

