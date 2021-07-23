https://justthenews.com/accountability/amazon-will-investigate-reports-bias-and-bullying-its-cloud-service?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Amazon will reportedly undertake an investigation of claims of widespread bias and harassment at its cloud service division after hundreds of employees signed a petition making those allegations.

The petition claimed that the working environment at Amazon Web Services is one marked by an “underlying culture of systemic discrimination, harassment, bullying, and bias against women and under-represented groups.”

AWS CEO Adam Selipsky said in an email to the petitioners this week that the company is “committed” to a workplace “free of bias and unfair treatment,” and that the company has “retained an outside firm to investigate and understand any inappropriate conduct.”

“This firm is experienced and objective, and I personally will review their independent findings, which will help guide any further actions,” Selipsky added.



