Earlier this month, Jen Psaki attempted to downplay the potential ethical issues surrounding Hunter Biden selling his “art”:

When asked about potential ethics violations surrounding Hunter Biden’s art sales, Jen Psaki says “a system has been established” and “he has the right to pursue an artistic career.” pic.twitter.com/Ot0YueKadS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 9, 2021

Fast-forward to recently, when we learned that buyers and potential buyers’ identities would not, in fact, be kept secret from Hunter Biden and the Biden administration.

“Hunter Biden’s appearance at the art shows, where he’ll presumably socialize with potential buyers, is seemingly at odds with an agreement…that aims to keep buyers’ identities secret from Hunter Biden, President Biden, the White House, & the public.” 🤷‍♂️https://t.co/cVgWBqMqF0 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 21, 2021

For what it’s worth, Walter Shaub, former United States Office of Government Ethics Director under President Barack Obama and current senior ethics fellow at the Project on Government Oversight, has been calling out the Biden administration over this art deal as well as over other questionable deals suggesting special treatment from the Biden administration.

And on CNN this morning, Shaub continued to draw attention to the shadiness of it all:

WATCH: Obama ethics chief Walter Shaub says Hunter Biden’s art selling scheme “sure looks like profiting off the presidency.” “The problem is they are buying it from the president’s son at prices that you would never see for a first-time art sale.” pic.twitter.com/bEtCJ9Rr0r — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 23, 2021

You’d have to work very hard not to admit that, at best, this looks really, really bad for Joe and Hunter Biden.

I sincerely hope that if Republicans flip the House and gain Senate seats, that this isn’t swept under the rug. — AllieBofCHC (@AlleyoffSixth) July 23, 2021

