Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has been frequently defamed by his Soros-backed critics as an authoritarian or a strongman, but he is sounding the alarm about the real totalitarian threat: the European Union (EU) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Lukashenko spoke out to Sky News Arabia on Monday to shine light on the color revolution coup initiated by foreign outsiders that he thwarted in his country. He warns that the globalists are performing similar actions in other nations throughout the world as they proceed toward their satanic Great Reset agenda.

“By creating here, in the center of Europe, a hotbed of monstrous tension, by launching a hybrid war against us and against Russia and China, the Europeans are creating not just a hotbed of tension in the very center of Europe. They are all taking us closer to World War III,” he said.

Lukashenko has emerged as an unlikely voice for sanity in a world gone mad. He is telling the free people of Europe to rise up to defeat globalism.

“This is politicians’ madness. And I understand why this is happening. Because the European Union, Western Europe, first of all, are colonial states. The relationship of the United States of America with European countries is that of a metropole with subordinate colonies,” Lukashenko said.

“Many events in the countries of the European Union, even in the most powerful of them, are orchestrated by the United States of America. The events run by the Americans in Europe are generally beyond the control of even the leaders of these countries,” he added.

Big League Politics has reported on how Lukashenko was targeted for refusing to submit to COVID-19 hysteria:

“Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko recently held a classy youth ball in Minsk to celebrate the new year where nobody was wearing masks, enraging the COVID submission brigade.

Lukashenko, who is currently at the top of the globalist hit list, could be seen enjoying a dance with a beautiful young woman alongside his fellow countrymen refusing to bow to fear…

Since Lukashenko won re-election in August with an overwhelming 80 percent of the vote, globalist agitators have claimed the election was a fraud and fomented a color revolution of sorts against him. He has steadfastly refused to abdicate his elected position.

“Until the last riot policemen tells me ‘go away,’ I will stand tight in this country shoulder to shoulder with you, because both you and me have nothing besides this country,” Lukashenko said recently while visiting his police special forces unit.

Lukashenko has infuriated the globalists by refusing to submit to the mass hysteria surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that it is “better to die standing on your feet than to live on your knees” while bemoaning the “frenzy and psychosis” pushed by the media on the masses over the virus and suggesting vodka as a remedy.

“I don’t drink but recently I’ve been saying that people should not only wash their hands with vodka but also poison the virus with it,” Lukashenko said.

“You should drink the equivalent of 40-50ml of rectified spirit daily. But not at work,” he added, also suggesting regular sauna visits to combat COVID-19.“

Lukashenko is proof that a strong leader can resist globalist tyranny.

