https://www.oann.com/biden-assures-afghan-president-ghani-of-continued-u-s-support-white-house/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-assures-afghan-president-ghani-of-continued-u-s-support-white-house
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the White House, in Washington, U.S., June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
July 23, 2021
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden told Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in a telephone call on Friday that the United States will continue to support Afghanistan, including with development and humanitarian aid, the White House said in a statement.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)