https://www.oann.com/biden-authorizes-100-million-in-emergency-funds-for-afghan-refugees/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-authorizes-100-million-in-emergency-funds-for-afghan-refugees



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden holds a meeting on infrastructure with labor and business leaders at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden holds a meeting on infrastructure with labor and business leaders at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

July 23, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday authorized up to $100 million from a special emergency fund to meet urgent and unexpected refugee needs stemming from the situation in Afghanistan, the White House said.

Biden also authorized the release of $200 million in services and articles from the inventories of U.S. government agencies to meet the same needs, the White House said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook