https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-conspiracy-theory-democrats-children

President Joe Biden raised eyebrows this week after bizarrely making two references regarding a conspiracy theory about Democrats “sucking the blood out of kids.” The latest mention of the conspiracy theory was in response to a question about Democrats wanting to defund the police.

BlazeTV personality and host of “Slightly Offens*ve” Elijah Schaffer shared a video of Biden flagrantly changing the subject when asked about Democrats wanting to defund the police. Which is a valid question since progressive members of the Democratic Party, including popular Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) and Ilhan Omar (Minn.), have publicly voiced their intentions to defund the police.

Daily Caller senior White House correspondent Shelby Talcott asked Biden on the South Lawn, “Are there people in the Democratic Party who want to defund the police?”

Biden employed a whataboutism tactic and responded, “Are there people in the Republican Party who think we’re sucking the blood out of kids?”

A befuddled Talcott replied to the peculiar and unrelated answer by saying, “I…I’m…I’m not sure.”

Strangely enough, this isn’t the first time President Biden has publicized the morbid conspiracy theory. During a CNN town hall event Wednesday, Biden made a similar comment about the falsehood of Democrats “sucking the blood of children.”

CNN anchor Don Lemon asked Biden about the lack of bipartisan support for a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot, “If Republicans and Democrats can’t come together to investigate the biggest attack on our Capitol in 200 years, what makes you think that they can come together on anything?”

Biden responded, “These people. No, I mean it. I’m not being facetious. Democrats and Republicans. I don’t care if you think I’m Satan reincarnated. The fact is, you can’t look at that television and say nothing happened on the 6th. You can’t listen to people who say this was a peaceful march.”

“No, I’m serious. Think about it. Think of the things being said,” Biden continued. “I’ve been through the other end of this when the Democrats 35 years ago were way off to the other side. Think about it.”

“Look, I sometimes get myself in trouble for what I’m about to say. Not that I get in trouble,” Biden said. “As you’ve heard me say before, no one ever doubts I mean what I say. The problem is I sometimes say all that I mean.”

“But all kidding aside, I have faith in the American people – I really do – to ultimately get to the right place,” Biden added. “And, by the way, many times Republicans are in the right place. I don’t mean it’s always Democratic point of view.”

President Biden then highlighted the conspiracy theory, “But some of the stuff – I mean, QAnon, the idea that the Democrats or that Biden is hiding people and sucking the blood of children and – no, I’m serious. That’s – now you may not like me, and that’s your right.”

Biden was referring to a QAnon conspiracy theory that claims that some Democrats are practicing Satanism and are involved in the sex trafficking of children.

“The QAnon conspiracy also claims that figures like Clinton sometimes literally eat children as part of a Satanic ritual and to gain vitality by harvesting the substance ‘adrenochrome,'” according to Newsweek.







‘I don’t care if you think I’m Satan reincarnated’: Biden says no excuse for downplaying riots



youtu.be



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

