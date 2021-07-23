https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-on-if-some-dems-support-defunding-police-do-some-in-gop-think-were-sucking-blood-out-of-kids

President Joe Biden raised eyebrows in a video clip that went viral on Thursday evening that featured his response to a question from a reporter on Wednesday night regarding whether some Democrats support the “defund the police” movement.

“I’m the Democratic Party; I am president. So is the Speaker of the House and so is the, the Majority Leader,” Biden claimed. “We are not the defunding the police.”

“Okay,” a reporter responded. “And are there people who — in the Democratic Party, who want to defund the police?”

“Are there people in the Republican Party who think we’re sucking the blood out of kids?” Biden responded.

Biden’s comment comes after he made the following remark last night during CNN’s town hall event about the debunked QAnon conspiracy theory:

DON LEMON, CNN HOST: Well, let’s talk a little bit more about bipartisanship. You know the Republicans removed all their picks today for the January 6th committee, the select committee. Nancy Pelosi rejected two of them. The first thing I want to ask you is, what’s your reaction to that? But, number two, if Republicans and Democrats can’t come together, right, to investigate the biggest attack on our Capitol in 200 years, what makes you think that they can come together on anything? JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT: These people. No, I mean it. I’m not being facetious. Democrats and Republicans. I don’t care if you think I’m Satan reincarnated. The fact is, you can’t look at that television and say nothing happened on the 6th. You can’t listen to people who say this was a peaceful march. No, I’m serious. Think about it. Think of the things being said. I’ve been through the other end of this when the Democrats 35 years ago were way off to the other side. Think about it. LEMON: But what you can do, though, what they can do is try to change the narrative and say, well, why wasn’t Nancy Pelosi prepared? Why weren’t the Democrats prepared for that to happen? BIDEN: Well, no, they can say that and you can make honest judgments about it. I have — look, I sometimes get myself in trouble for what I’m about to say. Not that I get in trouble. As you’ve heard me say before, no one ever doubts I mean what I say. The problem is I sometimes say all that I mean. But all kidding side, I have faith in the American people — I really do — to ultimately get to the right place. And, by the way, many times Republicans are in the right place. I don’t mean it’s always Democratic point of view. But some of the stuff — I mean, Qanon, the idea that the Democrats or that Biden is hiding people and sucking the blood of children and — no, I’m serious. That’s — now you may not like me, and that’s your right. Look, it’s a simple thing. You can walk out and say, I just don’t like the way that guy wears his tie. I’m voting against him. You have a right to do that. You have a right to do that.

