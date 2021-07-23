https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-nsa-unmasked-tucker-carlson-report-says-fox-news-responds

The Biden administration allegedly unmasked Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s identity, according to a new report published late on Friday, which prompted a strong response from the network.

“We told you that the National Security Agency has been monitoring this show and the content of Tucker’s emails,” Fox News fill-in host Mark Steyn said during Carlson’s show. “According to a media outlet called The Record, the NSA has just completed its internal review of the matter. The NSA now admits that it unmasked Tucker’s identity after an intelligence intercept.”

“By law, the identities of American citizens are concealed when they’re caught up during foreign intelligence gathering,” Steyn added. “They can only be unmasked in extraordinary circumstances.”

The report from The Record stated:

…the nation’s top electronic spy agency found that Carlson was mentioned in communications between third parties and his name was subsequently revealed through “unmasking,” a process in which relevant government officials can request the identities of American citizens in intelligence reports to be divulged provided there is an official reason, such as helping them make sense of the intelligence documents they are reviewing.

Fox News responded to the report by saying in a statement: “For the NSA to unmask Tucker Carlson or any journalist attempting to secure a newsworthy interview is entirely unacceptable and raises serious questions about their activities, as well as their original denial, which was wildly misleading.”

WATCH:

The NSA now admits that it “unmasked” Tucker’s identity after an intelligence intercept. Plus: the tyrants at Facebook confirm that they have been censoring this show. pic.twitter.com/AeYbQzNWLI — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 24, 2021

PARTIAL TRANSCRIPT:

MARK STEYN, FOX NEWS HOST: We told you that the National Security Agency has been monitoring this show and the content of Tucker’s emails. According to a media outlet called The Record, the NSA has just completed its internal review of the matter. The NSA now admits that it unmasked Tucker’s identity after an intelligence intercept. By law, the identities of American citizens are concealed when they’re caught up during foreign intelligence gathering. They can only be unmasked in extraordinary circumstances. Fox News has just released this statement: “For the NSA to unmask Tucker Carlson or any journalist attempting to secure a newsworthy interview is entirely unacceptable and raises serious questions about their activities, as well as their original denial, which was wildly misleading.” We’re always glad to see Harmeet Dhillon, when it comes to issues like this. Harmeet, what do you make of the NSA’s revision of its story? HARMEET DHILLON, ATTORNEY: I’m not buying it. I think that what they’re saying now is inconsistent with what they’ve said before. And it’s also inconsistent with the facts as Tucker has revealed them. For example, Tucker said on his show on several nights that a source within the government came to him and read out several of Tucker’s texts and messages. And so, what the government is allegedly saying today is that the unmasking occurred regarding third parties talking with one another about Tucker Carlson. Okay, so that’s inconsistent with them intercepting Tucker Carlson. Number two, there’s only a handful of people in the United States government who have the ability and the right to unmask people. And that right was widely abused during the end of the Obama administration [in] 2016. And I am afraid it’s being abused right now. And so, this raises more questions than it answers. And I think that we really need to be looking at reining in the abuses in the national security community of these types of issues, and no American journalist should be surveilled this way. And finally, these types of communications must never be leaked to the media. Axios had these communications. So, they haven’t answered that. How did that happen?

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

