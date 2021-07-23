https://hannity.com/media-room/bringing-down-the-house-freedom-caucus-urges-gop-to-attempt-to-remove-pelosi-as-speaker/

Members of the House Freedom Caucus urged Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to attempt to remove Nancy Pelosi as Speaker Friday after the top Democrat rejected two of his picks to serve on the January 6th Committee.

“Speaker Pelosi’s tenure is destroying the House of Representatives and our ability to faithfully represent the people we are here to serve,” the Freedom Caucus members wrote to McCarthy.

“Speaker Pelosi’s refusal to seat Rep. Jim Jordan and Rep. Jim Banks on the Select Committee to Investigate January 6 is intolerable. … Republicans under your leadership must show the American people that we will act to protect our ability to represent their interests,” added the legislators.

Refusing to seat Rep Jim Jordan & Rep Jim Banks on the Select Committee to Investigate Jan 6th is intolerable. House Freedom Caucus is calling on GOP leader to file and bring up a privileged motion to vacate the chair and end Speaker Pelosi’s authoritarian reign. Full letter: pic.twitter.com/u2AsXN5nfg — House Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucus) July 23, 2021

“This is a sham committee that’s just politically driven by Speaker Pelosi,” McCarthy said Thursday.

“This has always been about politics, and today’s actions by the Speaker just confirm that,” said Jordan during a press briefing shortly after Pelosi’s decision. “What else are they going to talk about? Crime? The border crisis? Can’t talk about that. Are they going to talk about inflation?” he asked. “So, they’re going to focus on this. I don’t think they’re going to address the fundamental question: Why wasn’t there a proper security presence at the Capitol that day.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer praised Pelosi’s decision to block Jordan while appearing on ‘The View.’

“I couldn’t believe that Leader McCarthy put [forward] two people who said basically — who really didn’t believe, who sort of supported the big lie that did all this, you know that the election was stolen and Donald Trump should really be president, which has no factual basis. So she was right not to let them stay on the commission,” said Schumer.

Read the Freedom Caucus’ full statement above.

