https://politicrossing.com/cancel-free-the-charmed-lives-of-offensive-democrats/

Pretend that you’re the governor of some state, perhaps out in the Midwest. Seven different women have come forward accusing you of sexually harassing or molesting them. Suppose, as well, that you happen to be a Republican.

Cuomo Nation

As successful as you might have been in holding on to your post for the first six accusations, how long would you last after the seventh woman has come forward?

Any level headed person would conclude that you wouldn’t be able to hang on for long. The press would hammer you every day. People on your staff would rebel. Those who exert any type of influence in your state’s legislative body would go on the warpath, and insist that you resign immediately.

You’d have significant trouble working with elected officials, heads of agencies and commissions, and your own staff. CNN and MSNBC would feature you as a nightly topic. Yet, Andrew Cuomo can hang on for months, and possibly even for the duration of his elected term. Why? He is a Democrat.

The Joy of Being Joy Reid

Suppose that you become a nightly news anchor for a major TV network. A short time thereafter, it is revealed that you’ve made highly questionable, homophobic, even vicious statements and blog posts within the past decade. At your network, how quickly would you be asked to resign? A day? A week?

If you’re able to retain your post, what would your relationship be with your existing staff, some of whom represent the type of people that you so ungraciously disparaged in your posts? What would your relationship be with the studio and broadcast executives? What about your audience? Would they seek your removal?

Suppose, however, that your name is Joy Reid. You are a black woman in America, and have made statements in your blog, “The Reid Report” where you have openly “mocked public figures for their perceived femininity and gayness.” Worse, you have sought to expose political opponents whom you believed to be homosexual.

Cancel-Free and Lovin’ It



Many months pass and the din dies down. While your reputation has been tarnished, the Public Broadcasting System, de facto, has granted that you will continue on in your post. No real harm, right? After all, it’s been 10 years, and presumably you’re a better person now, eh? Yet, others at other stations, who made less derogatory comments, far more that ten years ago, have been terminated.

As a ‘woman of color’ in America, a Democrat, a liberal, a progressive, and one who supports the Left, you are immune from being dislodged from your position. You would have to murder somebody, live, on air, before your position would be in jeopardy. Anything that has occurred off of the air will be downplayed.

Soon, your transgression will be swept under the rug. Your deed will never completely disappear, because the Internet is eternal. However, the impact and ramifications of your transgression can be reduced to the bare minimum.

A Caucasian-hating Asian



Your big day arrives: you land a prime position at the New York Times, “the newspaper of record.” The prestige that goes along with your role is enormous. You are on the advisory committee for the editorial opinion page: You decide what makes it into print and what does not, and you get to shape what is printed.

Before you officially begin, serious allegations about you have surfaced. You’ve made inflammatory statements, insulting older white Caucasians. You have said, verbatim, “Oh man it’s kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men.”

You have tweeted, “Dumb*ss f*cking white people marking up the internet with their opinions like dogs p-ssing on fire hydrants” and, “White people have stopped breeding. You’ll all go extinct soon. This was my plan all along.”

How long would it take your employer to fire you, even before your first day? Your name, however, is Sarah Jeong. You are an Asian-American, part of a protected class, a Democrat, and a progressive who is highly supportive of Leftist causes. Despite all that is known about your past, the Times embraces you.

State of Disgrace

After a mercifully short stay, deputy editor Kate Kingsbury said, “Sarah decided to leave the editorial board in August. But we’re glad to still have her journalism and insights around technology in our pages through her work as a contributor.”

This is the state of the American Left today, an ideology teaming with hypocritical womanizers, homophobes, and anti-white racists. As if in The Twilight Zone, these people receive a free pass: They are Democrats, a special class and part of the upper tier in our two-tier level of justice and “social” justice.

– – – – –

We’d love to hear your thoughts about this article. Please take a minute to share them in the comment section by clicking here. Or carry the conversation over on your favorite social network by clicking one of the share buttons below.





Jeff Davidson is the world’s only holder of the title “The Work-Life Balance Expert®” as awarded by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. He is the premier thought leader on work-life balance, integration, and harmony.

Jeff speaks to organizations that seek to enhance their overall productivity by improving the effectiveness of their people. He is the author of Breathing Space, Simpler Living, Dial it Down, and Everyday Project Management. Visit www.BreathingSpace.com for more information on Jeff’s keynote speeches and seminars, including:

Managing the Pace with Grace®

* Achieving Work-Life Balance™

* Managing Information and Communication Overload®













Join the conversation!

We have no tolerance for comments containing violence, racism, profanity, vulgarity, doxing, or discourteous behavior. Thank you for partnering with us to maintain fruitful conversation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

