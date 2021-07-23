https://www.oann.com/chinas-central-bank-requires-non-bank-payment-firms-to-report-overseas-ipos/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=chinas-central-bank-requires-non-bank-payment-firms-to-report-overseas-ipos



FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

July 23, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s central bank issued rules on Friday about non-bank payment firms’ reporting of major events, including a requirement to report plans for overseas initial public offerings.

Non-bank payment firms should report both domestic and overseas listing plans, according to a statement from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC).

