The Cleveland Indians announced today that at the end of the season, they will become the Cleveland Guardians:

Cleveland opted to change its name after several years of petitioning and challenges from Native American groups and fans around the country who rallied against the team name and the controversial Chief Wahoo logo. Owner Paul Dolan also said he had an “awakening or epiphany” after the death of George Floyd.

Naturally. The team announced its decision in a video narrated by Tom Hanks.

Fan reaction apparently has been muted. “Guardians” seems like a rather lame name, but maybe it will just take some getting used to. I am pretty sure I will never get used to this, however:

Groot will be the Cleveland Guardians new mascot pic.twitter.com/yYv2Jpn26l — JSWilliams1962 (@jswtreeman) July 23, 2021

If “Groot” has a point I am missing it.

The Cleveland Indians are a venerable organization, and changing the team’s nickname is just one more step toward invisibility for Native Americans. Before he disappears into history, here is a final tribute to Chief Wahoo–who, I think, has been getting phased out for some time now:

